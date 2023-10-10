Call for the reinstatement of the eThekwini Task Team on World Homeless Day

As World Homeless Day is marked today, city residents, businesses, non-government organisations, faith-based organisations, academics and private security personnel have added their names to a letter to be presented on Tuesday to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda calling for the reinstatement of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness, which was active during the Covid-19 hard-lockdown. In the letter, the signatories say that ‘homelessness is growing in eThekwini’ and ‘any response to homelessness needs to be multi-layered, taking into account issues of security, health, social welfare, economic opportunity and empowerment’.

The full letter reads: To the Hon Mxolisi Kaunda, Executive Mayor of eThekwini A diverse group of people met recently to share their concerns about the state of homelessness in eThekwini, especially in central Durban. The group included residents, businesses, NGOs, faith based organisations, academics, private security personnel, and representatives from SAPS and Metro Police. Despite our different backgrounds and perspectives, we were united on the following:

- That Homelessness is growing in eThekwini and that this is harmful for residents, businesses, homeless people themselves and the wider reputation of the city; - That during the COVID lockdown, eThekwini led the country in its response to assisting homeless people but that since then we have fallen behind the standards set by other metros and by other provinces; - That any response to homelessness needs to be multi-layered, taking into account issues of security, health, social welfare, economic opportunity and empowerment. (A single-pronged, often punitive approach, achieves no lasting results);

- That a collaborative approach is key, bringing together the above stakeholders with key Government departments at municipal and provincial level. The key government departments identified are the Office of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Human Settlements, Safer Cities, Metro Police, Social Development and Health; - That there are already some significant initiatives taking place in central Durban, particularly in terms of responses to addiction and disempowerment, for the most part, run by NGO’s and that these programmes would have greater reach and impact with moral, financial, and in-kind support from the eThekwini Municipality; - That there are proven solutions in other parts of the country from which we can learn and which have been possible because of the active engagement of other metro authorities and provincial departments.

With this in mind, we call upon the Mayor to reconvene the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness that was established by a vote in Council. We believe that such a Task Team would have gravitas if the Mayor or a senior member of the eThekwini Exco actively participate in this platform. This would allow for an activation of resources and proper linkages to Municipal structures and key stakeholders. The Freedom Charter and the Constitution speak to equality, opportunity, and access to public goods particularly for disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. Creating mechanisms to allow for a better life for Durban’s homeless people would talk to the importance of human flourishing. It would also provide incentives for investment in the city and bring credibility to local government who are currently seen as under-delivering in responding to homelessness. We look forward to your response, knowing that you have always expressed a concern with improving the conditions of the homeless, whose plight is linked to the concerns of other residents. We stand with you in actively making Durban the most liveable, accessible, and caring City in South Africa.

Present at the Meeting and/or supporting this statement (in alphabetical order): Alliance Francaise Anglican Diocese of Natal

Bellhaven Harm Reduction Centre CAST City Outreach City People

Denis Hurley Centre Diakonia Council of Churches The Durban Coalition Excellerate Security

Food Aid Foundation Glenwood UIP Grace Aid

Grace Family Church Homeground iCare

Kickstart npo Metro Police Musgrave Methodist Church

Napier Centre 4 Healing National Homeless Network North Beach Community Policing Forum The Order of St John