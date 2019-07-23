Finance MEC Ravi Pillay Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

COMMENT - EARLIER this month I stood before the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and tabled the 2019/2020 provincial budget totalling R130.9 billion. I stood there mindful that the budget we were tabling represents the hopes of the more than 11.4million people of KZN. This is a significant budget which if used effectively, efficiently and creatively will have a major impact on the lives of our people. The allocation of this budget is consciously based on the priorities of our organisation and government.

The allocation was also made with the understanding that in difficult economic times we have to make every rand count. This budget is not sufficient for everything we want to do.

But we are clearly guided by our president when he said: “Now is the time to focus on implementation. It is time to make choices. Some of these choices may be difficult and some may not please everyone at a time when public finances are limited, we will not be able to do everything at one time.” It is no accident that R54 billion (41.4% of the total budget) is allocated to education and R45 billion (34.5%) to health. We are confident that our two respective MECs, Cde Kwazi Mshengu and Cde Nomagugu Simelane, have the vision and energy to meet all challenges and raise the bar in the performance of these two flagship departments.

Furthermore, in the social sector, the Department of Human Settlements receives R4 billion to deal with our housing backlog and informal settlements. Collectively, these departments are at the forefront of advancing the social transformation agenda of our movement.

But beyond our basic commitments to the social sector, an apex priority remains economic growth, transformation and job creation. To this end, the budget also contributes a significant R13.6 billion towards infrastructure (roads, bridges, schools, clinics and hospitals). This, we believe, will serve as an important stimulus for the economy generally and for the construction industry in particular.

Further specific amounts have been directed towards the strengthening of the main pillars of our economy such as agriculture, tourism, the aerotropolis, the oceans economy and manufacturing.

Entrenched in all these programmes is a strong commitment to economic transformation through the use of preferential procurement and through targeted programmes such as RASET (Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation).

But we are also mindful that 70% of the economy is in the hands of the private sector. For us to achieve economic growth rates of 5% and the consequent critical job creation, this private sector has to be stimulated.

We are therefore determined to build a strong social contract with business, labour and civil society. Confidence is key to unleashing the investment potential in our province. Central to confidence is trust, which has to be built or earned.

We were therefore appreciative of the public commitment by Absa to match our Youth Empowerment Fund with a R70 million loan fund and a further R500 million loan fund for SMMES doing business with the government.

We believe that notwithstanding our significant challenges, we have a plan and commitment to rise. As Premier Sihle Zikalala said during his SOPA: “We are not helpless victims. Through our own agency and active citizenry we are consciously crafting our collective future which must be truly democratic, equal, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous”.

Our fight against fraud and corruption shall be relentless. Our commitment to ensure that we spend this budget carefully and correctly has not diminished.

Just like we were able to pull ourselves from the devastation of political violence, I have no doubt that we can pull ourselves out of the economic doldrums.

Pillay is the MEC for finance in KZN.

The Mercury