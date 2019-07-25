COMMENT - Over the past few days, we have endured sporadic student violence which has resulted in disruptions to some components of the academic programme on the Westville and Howard College campuses. Even worse, staff and students alike have been subjected to harassment, intimidation and violence.

I will not dignify such conduct with the term “protest” because it would be unconscionable to react to such actions in any way that normalises them.

Outrageous from any perspective, interpersonal violence and material destruction are particularly egregious on a university campus. That your fellow students should be intimidated and your teachers assaulted - the men and women, who have dedicated their professional lives to the education of your generation - is shameful; lacking in principle and pride, as well as common human decency.

Calculated violence perpetuates some of the most pernicious evils of apartheid - that the integrity of individual lives can be threatened and violated as a simple ends/means calculus; that our professed norms and values are worthless paper; that violence can be instrumental and tactical, without lasting damage to the fabric of our community; that it can be anything other than self-defeating; that it can be redemptive or restorative, or justified by recourse to the horrors of the past and its pervasive legacies.

Violence and intimidation are wholly at odds with the ethos of university life, with the very idea and ideals that make our work possible.

In addition to the entirely illegal and morally awful character of the recourse to violence, it is also bad politics. In fact, it is a kind of anti-politics. Obviously, the money we must spend in order to repair the destruction of buildings and equipment could be better spent on addressing serious student needs, such as food security and financial hardships. Likewise, the needless and ever escalating security costs, prevents the university from investing in new laboratory equipment and lecture halls or employing new staff to handle our ever enlarging classrooms.

To these must be added the incalculable human costs of breeches of trust and common purpose, which is driving many of our most able and committed scholars to other universities and professions; leaving UKZN poorer, intellectually, and depriving future generations of the benefits of this proud institution.

Those fomenting violence are not leaders in any meaningful sense; and those who follow down a path of pointless destruction are not university colleagues in good standing. All of those involved pit themselves against the majority of their fellow students, in whose name they say they act. But they don’t.

The university has an obligation to the members of this community, to ensure that they can work and study in safe conditions, to provide arenas for professional accreditation and the free exchange of ideas, a place in which we learn the importance and the techniques for the accommodation of difference, and the dignity and respect all human beings are entitled to.

No university can serve as a conduit for political grievances expressed violently. Together with the executive management, I condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Intimidation, harassment, violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated, and anyone found to be responsible for this behaviour will face harsh legal and institutional consequences.

We cannot act otherwise. This is, and will, remain a university - an institution dedicated to human betterment, in which the issuance of demands - backed by the threat or use of violence - has no place, now or ever.

During my short tenure as acting vice-chancellor and now vice-chancellor and principal, I worked tirelessly with student representatives to hear grievances (many of them very well-founded) and have taken decisive steps to deal with some of the more pressing issues, such as diverting resources to address the real needs of students and committing to review and update policies and structures, to support student progression and academic excellence.

There is no question that aspects of our university policies and guidelines are in desperate need of updating; key among these is the rightly reviled exclusion, rehabilitation and progression rules. These are outdated, poorly administered and, at times, perniciously applied. Yet, we cannot hope to make the kinds of sweeping changes all of us would like simply by willing it - these require consensus-building, a careful balancing of priorities, securing finance, while maintaining the institution’s sustainability and the acknowledgment by all that positive, enduring changes in a university of this size takes time. Importantly, these profound changes will require time and goodwill to achieve.

The doors of communication and negotiation are always open and there are policies, structures and procedures in place to address current student issues. Student leaders, worthy of the trust and responsibility placed in them, will avail themselves of these opportunities.

Professor Nana Poku is vice-chancellor and principal of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Mercury