Dr JN Reddy in the early days, when he launched his Solidarity Party in Durban.

COMMENT - “I CAME from a very humble, working-class family and I was always concerned about the sufferings of the people. This prompted me from an early age to become involved in community, religious, social, political and cultural organisations in order to promote the social, cultural and economic well-being of our people.” Jayaram Narainsamy Reddy, better known as “JN” to his close friends and media people like me, was describing his life and involvement in the country’s and the community’s upliftment work in an interview at his home in Wyebank, sometime in 2012.

Reddy, who resigned from the House of Delegates in 1993 when political negotiations for the establishment of a new non-racial and democratic order was nearing completion, was recuperating at home from an illness.

I had known Reddy from the early 1970s, when he was involved in the establishment of the New Republic Bank, one of the first ventures by Indian-origin businesspeople into the banking sector. At the time, he was also executive chairperson of the South African Indian Council, which was established by the former apartheid regime as the political representative of the people of Indian-origin.

Although the SAIC, and later the House of Delegates, was rejected by most people of Indian-origin, Reddy saw the SAIC and the HOD as instruments through which the people’s social, economic and educational welfare could be advanced.

“During the late 1950s up to 1980s, there were no other ways of dealing with the government in power to advance the educational and economic lives of the people,” Mr Reddy told me.

“The whites had their Parliament and they were in total control of the country. At this time, the National Party government also created political platforms for the coloured people and the homelands, and local urban councils for the African people.

“I joined the statutory SAIC in 1968 after I was invited by the then-Minister of Indian Affairs, Mr Frank Waring. There were 30 members and some of the people in the first council were Mr PR Pather, who was the executive chairperson, Mr ME Sultan, Mr M Rajab, Mr YS Chinsamy, Mr Munsoor and Mr Kollakuppan.

Pather died within six months and Rajab was elected the executive chairperson. When Rajab died in 1973, Reddy was elected executive chairperson until 1980, when he resigned to concentrate on his business.

“At this time there were a lot of people who criticised our participation in the SAIC and later in the HOD, and saw us as collaborating with the National Party government.

“But we did not see ourselves as collaborators. We saw ourselves as people who were concerned about the growing poverty, unemployment and poor living conditions of the people. We saw ourselves as people who, as concerned individuals, wanted to do something to ease the socio-economic conditions of the people.

“It was only after our involvement that the vast majority of people had been able to move from the tin towns to decent homes in places like Phoenix, Chatsworth, Isipingo and Merebank.”

Reddy said he was not justifying his participation in the system.

“I did not consider myself as a politician. I considered myself as a concerned individual who wanted to do something positive to overcome the social and economic deprivations that our people were caught up in.”

His involvement in the social, educational and economic upliftment of the people began in the early 1940s in Seaview, where “I found that the discrimination against Indians was reaching its peak”.

His involvement in the Tri-Cameral House of Delegates gained momentum in 1984 when he launched the Solidarity Party to contest the HOD elections. He launched it with the assistance and involvement of people such as Pat Poovalingam, Yunus Moola, Kisten Moodley, Mamoo Rajab, AK Pillay and PI Devan. He served for a year as minister of finance under Amichand Rajbansi (now deceased).

“I was one of the people who appealed to the former National Party government to negotiate with the leaders of the ANC and other organisations to bring about an environment where people would be able to live in peace, harmony, and economic and social development.”

Culturally, one of his major involvements was when he served as the first treasurer of the SA Tamil Federation. He also contributed generously towards the training and upliftment of musicians and teachers.

Reddy is survived by his three sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren. One of his granddaughters, Dr Nadia Omar, paid a glowing tribute to her grandfather at the funeral on Sunday. She described her grandfather as an inspirational leader who encouraged them to concentrate on education.

Reddy might not be known as a militant leader in the political sense of the word, but he was a leader who contributed enormously towards the social, educational, cultural and community upliftment of all people.

He did not seek the limelight but was a social activist and humanitarian who concentrated his life on the promotion of the well-being of those who found themselves in the margins of society.

The Mercury