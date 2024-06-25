Crack down on sale of expired goods

In a society where consumer safety and well-being should be paramount, it is alarming to witness the prevalence of outlets around the country selling goods that have passed their sell-by, use-by, or best before dates. The recent findings from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) regarding non-compliance and the sale of expired goods should serve as a wake-up call to municipal authorities to take decisive action.

It is imperative that local authorities step up their efforts in conducting regular inspections of these outlets to ensure the health and safety of consumers. For instance, eThekwini Municipality’s Health Unit, which already has inspectors monitoring the quality of goods sold in outlets across the city, should intensify their efforts in eradicating the selling of substandard and expired goods. The recent countrywide compliance inspections initiated by the NCC revealed a troubling trend of non-compliance, particularly with goods past their recommended dates. Items such as baby food, sweets, cool drinks, noodles, snacks, tinned foodstuff, juices, and other consumables were found to be among the non-compliant goods.

These products pose a significant risk to consumers, potentially causing harm and compromising their health. By conducting regular inspections and cracking down on violators, municipal authorities can create a safer environment for the community. When substandard and expired goods are removed from the shelves, the community benefits in various ways.

First, the health and well-being of consumers are safeguarded, as authorities can reduce the risk of consumers unknowingly purchasing products that could be harmful to their health. This, in turn, leads to a healthier population and reduces the burden on the healthcare system due to avoidable illnesses caused by expired goods. Secondly, eliminating the sale of expired goods promotes consumer confidence in the market. When consumers trust that the products they purchase meet safety standards, they are more likely to support local businesses and contribute to the economy.