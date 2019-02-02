Photo: EPA African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Last week, I said that users of cloud sync services who believe they are backed up, are sadly mistaken. I’d call that a “nearly back-up”. Better than nothing, but risky. Cloud sync services include products like Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Apple iCloud and Google Drive. They all have freebie versions with a little storage thrown in - between 5 and 15 gigabytes is common. Once installed, they create a folder on your computer. Whatever you place in this folder is automatically uploaded to secure internet servers.

Advice: Before we dive in, this advice is aimed at home users or small businesses without formal IT support arrangements, although many of the principles will apply to any back-up. If your data is irreplaceable, highly valuable or sensitive, you should seek expert advice and independent validation of your back-up plans - and regularly review and re-test. No matter what your data is worth, don’t take chances with back-ups: have a trusted adviser check your plans if you’re not sure of them, and document any changes you make in case you need to undo them later. Some back-ups require passwords or encryption keys to unlock and restore the data, so keep them safe. Remember, I’m here for advice and help via [email protected] .

Convenience: If you install a cloud sync service using the same user account on more than one computer or device (such as your phone), the files can be kept synchronised between the devices. As the files are stored on remote servers, you can also turn to sync tools when you accidentally delete a file or folder. If you act quickly, you can usually restore the file.

The reason I call sync tools a “nearly back-up” is that they usually sync any changes almost immediately if you’re online. Should you suffer a virus attack, especially one of the newer ransomware attacks that encrypt and mess up your data, malicious changes to your files would be synced too. While you can usually restore previous versions of your files, you have to act quickly, as they don’t always keep versions older than say 30 days.

Next, as these are tools designed primarily to sync data rather than back it up, they don’t always have easy methods of restoring previous versions of lots of files and folders at once. Sometimes you have to click through every file individually to restore it.

Finally, if you use the free versions, or even the paid versions, getting support if you’re unable to restore something is often problematic - these services are so popular and cheap that the vendors can’t afford to provide support for every scenario.

If you use one or more of these tools, work out for yourself what the limitations are. Try to restore a version of a file one or two changes back and see if you can do this in one easy step for all your files. Perhaps you can restore whole folders in this way - if that’s the case, rearrange your cloud filing system so that all your data sits within “root” folders. It’s easier to restore a folder called “2019 work” than wading through hundreds of files and folders.

I’m not suggesting you rely on these tools alone as a back-up, but if you use them, you may as well use them right.

- THE MERCURY