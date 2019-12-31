Durban mayor reflects on 2019, looks forward to success in 2020









eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) OPINION: AS WE wrap up 2019, it is pleasing to have projections to the effect that our city will surpass the revenue it raked in during the past festive season. Close to R5billion is expected to be injected into the city’s GDP. What is most heartening is that township tourism is growing by leaps and bounds every year and it is guaranteed its own slice of this big pie. When we declared tourism as our gold, we meant that the city would unwaveringly pull out all the stops to ensure nothing impedes the growth of this sector by investing in infrastructure and doing away with any red tape in doing business in our city. Occupancy at many of our hotels has exceeded the 90% mark, while our restaurants in townships and in the city are bursting at the seams.

This has created close to 10000 much-needed job opportunities, especially for our youth, who are on the receiving end of unemployment.

This needs to be celebrated, taking into consideration the economic stagnation that has resulted in many in our country having their disposable income substantially depleted.

In fact, if these figures are anything to go by, eThekwini is poised to contribute significantly to economic transformation and job creation - one of the seven bold priorities announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address.

The promenade that we officially opened before the festive season is a hive of activity.

It is permanently going to be our tourist drawcard and we are very proud of the decision the city took to have it extended to over 8km in length.

It is not only domestic tourists who choose Durban to be their home at this time of the year, but international tourists too. This gives practical meaning to our theme of being South Africa’s playground.

Recently, as I was jogging on the promenade one afternoon, I bumped into two holidaymakers from a Scandinavian country who heaped praises on this multimillion-rand development, our weather and the warmth of Durban in general. They were in South Africa for the first time and chose our city as the genesis of their exploration of our beautiful country.

I was blown away when they informed me they were organising a group tour for our province next year.

It would be remiss of me not to thank all our residents for being hospitable and heeding our calls to always receive tourists in our city with warmth.

The truth is that if we do so unwaveringly, we will turn many more of them into being our ambassadors, thus opening floodgates for many more to come and spend more money in eThekwini.

It would also be remiss of me not to thank all media stables for the tremendous support they give us without expecting anything in return.

We are not saying that the media must heap praises on us, but they must keep us on our toes because they are the ears and voices of the voiceless. It is for this reason that we fought for their freedom, which must remain sacrosanct.

The year 2019 was indeed an eventful one for our city and we are grateful for the support that our residents and all our stakeholders accorded all of us as we assumed the leadership of this municipality.

We will remain indebted to all leaders who came before us for laying the foundation that we are now enjoying building on.

This also includes colleagues from the opposition, with whom we constantly have robust debates solely to steer our city in the right direction to the benefit of the electorate.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy and prosperous 2020.

Mxolisi Kaunda is the mayor of the eThekwini Municipality.

The Mercury