Editorial: Closing schools for elections is ill-considered

It is completely wrong and ill-considered for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to close 3754 schools for the election week. The decision to utilise schools as voting stations, thereby disrupting teaching and learning, should be revisited as it will have detrimental effects on the education of thousands of learners.

It is unacceptable that learners whose schools have been classified as voting stations will be languishing at home between May 27 and May 31, potentially missing out on valuable educational opportunities. The impact of this decision will be particularly devastating for learners in crucial years, such as matrics preparing for their exams. These learners cannot afford to miss valuable class time, especially considering the challenges they already face in accessing quality education, particularly in rural areas and townships.

Closing schools for an entire week disrupts their learning and could have long-term consequences on their academic performance. The disadvantages of having learners sitting at home instead of being in school are numerous. Not only does it disrupt their academic progress, but it also affects their social and emotional well-being. Schools provide a structured environment that supports pupils in their learning journey and fosters personal development. Denying them access to this environment for an entire week is a disservice to their educational outcomes and overall growth.

Elections are undeniably important for the country’s democracy and future, they must not come at the expense of jeopardising the future of our learners. It is crucial that alternative voting facilities be considered to prevent such disruptions to education. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) should explore using community halls, libraries, youth centres, or other public facilities as voting stations instead of schools. By doing so, the IEC can ensure that elections minimise the impact on learners’ education. Schools are meant to be safe spaces for learning, and should not be compromised for the sake of holding elections. The future of our children should be our top priority.