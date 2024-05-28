Editorial: Mother tongue teaching a radical step

In a groundbreaking long-awaited move, the Department of Basic Education has announced the introduction of mother tongue bilingual education from Grade 4 in 2025. The decision, aimed at improving the performance of African learners, who have historically been at a disadvantage due to the prevalence of English as the primary language of instruction, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s educational landscape.

The public fervently hopes the announcement was not merely an election ploy by the ANC-led government, but a sincere effort to address the challenges faced by African learners and pave the way for a more inclusive and effective education system. Minister Angie Motshekga’s recent announcement signals a commitment to empowering learners. Studies from nations across the world have demonstrated the advantages of mother tongue-based education in enhancing learner performance. Countries such as Finland, Singapore and Malaysia have embraced bilingual education policies that prioritise teaching in pupils’ native languages, leading to improved academic outcomes and greater pupil engagement. By enabling pupils to study in their own languages, South Africa can unlock the potential of its diverse pupil population.

Language experts have lauded the department’s decision as a crucial step towards narrowing the educational disparities that have long plagued African learners. By providing instruction in pupils’ mother tongues, the curriculum becomes more accessible and culturally relevant, enabling learners to better grasp complex concepts and engage more actively in the learning process. The approach promotes linguistic diversity and empowers pupils to develop a strong foundation in their native languages while acquiring proficiency in additional languages. In the South African context, where language has been a key barrier for many learners, it holds immense promise for improving educational outcomes. By recognising the value of indigenous languages in the learning process, the government is taking a significant stride towards transforming our education system.