Editorial: Public officials must fund their own legal defence

In a democratic society, the use of public funds to defend government officials accused of corruption raises significant ethical concerns and undermines the public’s trust in the government. The recent case involving former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who requested legal assistance from the Department of Defence and Military Veterans in her corruption trial, highlights the urgent need for the National Assembly to amend the law to prohibit the use of public funds for legal aid purposes in such circumstances.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest on allegations of receiving bribes and gifts while serving as the defence minister underscores the serious nature of corruption within the government. The fact that she sought state funding for her legal defence further exacerbates the perception of impunity among government officials accused of misconduct. It is unacceptable that taxpayer money could potentially be used to shield individuals who are accused of misappropriating public funds meant to benefit the citizens of the country. Government ministers, premiers, and heads of chapter nine institutions entrusted with public office must be held accountable for their actions, especially when facing allegations of corruption in their personal capacities.

Allowing them to access state funding for their legal defence sends the wrong message and erodes the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance. A potential solution could be to amend the law to prevent the use of public funds for legal aid in cases of alleged corruption involving government officials. If an individual is found not guilty after due process, they could then be entitled to recoup the money spent on their legal defence from the state. This approach would strike a balance between ensuring fair legal representation for individuals and safeguarding public funds from being misused to protect corrupt officials. Past cases, such as former president Jacob Zuma and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane using state funds for their litigation have only fuelled public outrage and reinforced the need for legislative reform in this area.