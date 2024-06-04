Editor’s note: ANC’s decision a win for democracy

In a remarkable turn of events, the ANC’s support has been significantly weakened, with its majority in the national assembly having plummeted from 58% in 2019 to 40.2% in last week’s polls. This unprecedented shift signals a potential end to the ANC’s 30-year dominance, as the party now faces the necessity of forming a coalition to govern.

Despite this substantial setback, the manner in which the transition is being handled showcases the maturing nature of our democracy, setting an exemplary standard for both the continent and the world. This electoral outcome is undeniably a major blow for the ANC, a party synonymous with South Africa’s liberation and democratic journey. However, this moment also serves as a testament to the robustness of our democratic institutions and the political maturity that has been cultivated over decades. In contrast to numerous instances across Africa and other parts of the world where governing parties manipulate electoral processes or delay results to cling to power, the ANC’s acceptance of the outcome is a laudable demonstration of democratic integrity.

The elections were conducted in a manner that should make every South African proud. Campaigns were carried out freely, devoid of the fear and intimidation that mar electoral processes in many parts of the world. The peaceful nature of the elections and smooth transition of power reflect a stable and mature political landscape. In many African countries, electoral defeat for the governing party triggers undemocratic manoeuvres, from blatant vote-rigging to prolonged delays in result announcements.

Such tactics undermine the will of the people and erode trust in democratic processes. The ANC’s decision to gracefully accept the elections outcome and engage in coalition talks is a powerful message that the will of the people is paramount. This approach not only stabilises the political environment but enhances the legitimacy and inclusivity of the new government. While our democracy is not without its flaws, the recent elections demonstrate that South Africa has much to be proud of.