Editor’s Note: Bloated cabinet cannot address needs of the poor

The announcement of the Government of National Unity’s new Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, has sparked a wave of scepticism among millions of poor and unemployed South Africans who had hoped for real change in their daily struggles.

This so-called “appeasement Cabinet”, comprising members from 10 political parties, is a bloated behemoth that is set to disappoint rather than deliver on the promises of progress and transformation. Particularly ironic is how the private sector, which once vehemently criticised the ANC for its large Cabinets, remains silent now that the Cabinet has ballooned to unprecedented levels. With over 70 ministers and deputy ministers, this oversized Cabinet is not only an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, but also a symbol of governmental excess in a country teetering on the brink of financial crisis.

The estimated cost of maintaining this large Cabinet is a staggering R1 billion a year, a sum that could be better spent on social services and poverty alleviation programmes. President Ramaphosa’s decision to bring back failed ANC ministers like Blade Nzimande and Angie Motshekga to key positions only serves to underscore the lack of fresh thinking and accountability within the government. These recycled appointments do little to inspire confidence in the Cabinet’s ability to address the pressing challenges facing the country, such as unemployment, poverty, and inequality.