At education offices across the country, Equal Education (EE) has held protests, calling on the powers that be to take action on school infrastructure and safety, and for reappointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to have a public performance contract.

OPINION - At education offices across the country, Equal Education (EE) has held protests, calling on the powers that be to take action on school infrastructure and safety, and for reappointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to have a public performance contract. This follows the release of its analysis of the 2018 norms and standards progress reports from the provincial education departments. And its verdict is scathing.

For a start, it notes that the departmental reports are anything from “unsubstantial” to “shocking”, with a lack of information provided on the upkeep and provision of infrastructure at schools. Only the Western Cape, it said, provided some insight and time -lines for dealing with the problems. For the rest, the progress reports were “not worth the paper they are written on”, EE tweeted.

And yet we all know that ageing infrastructure and lack of decent sanitation has had dire consequences, and even led to the death of children. In poor areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng there are still schools made entirely of asbestos or other unsuitable material. In Limpopo there are still schools without access to running water and electricity, and with pit toilets.

There are budgetary constraints, but a lack of money is not an excuse for a lack of foresight. As Equal Education notes: “If government is serious about ensuring the urgent and proper implementation of the norms and standards for school infrastructure, it is crucial that it allocates adequate funds towards this purpose.”

Before another child dies in a pit toilet, is hurt by a broken window or falling piece of ceiling, or gets sick from a “sick” building or one without proper ventilation and heating, something must be done.

We will be listening to see if, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tomorrow, the matter of quality education with proper facilities receives the attention it deserves.

The Mercury