Editor’s Note: Tackle youth joblessness now

The newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU), comprising the ANC, DA, IFP, and several smaller parties, faces a monumental task.
Despite significant opposition to this unprecedented coalition, it represents a unique opportunity for South Africa. For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not dominate the National Assembly, signalling a shift towards a more balanced political landscape.
This political arrangement extends to provincial governments, as seen in KwaZulu-Natal, where the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, despite receiving 45% of the votes, has been sidelined by a coalition of the ANC, IFP, DA and NFP.
The true test of this coalition’s success lies not in its composition but in its ability to address the pressing issues facing the nation, chief among them youth unemployment.
The people of South Africa are not concerned with political allegiances but with tangible improvements in their lives. The GNU must focus on developing and implementing policies to reduce unemployment, particularly among the youth.
Youth unemployment presents a significant threat to stability. The youth, defined as those aged 15 to 34, remain particularly vulnerable in the labour market. The first quarter of 2024 revealed an increase in unemployed youth by 236 000, bringing the total to 4.9 million, while the number of employed youth decreased by 7 000 to 5.9 million. This growing disparity highlights the urgent need for intervention.
Policy initiatives should include comprehensive education reforms to align skills with market needs, investment in vocational training and apprenticeships, and incentives for businesses to hire young workers. Fostering an entrepreneurial culture through support programmes and access to capital can empower youth to create their own employment opportunities.
The GNU must also focus on revitalising key economic sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and green industries which have the potential to absorb a significant number of young job seekers. Infrastructure projects, particularly in underdeveloped areas can provide immediate employment opportunities while laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth.
Only by aggressively addressing the youth unemployment crisis can the GNU ensure stability and foster a prosperous, inclusive society.
The Mercury