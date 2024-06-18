Editor’s Note: Tackle youth joblessness now

Despite significant opposition to this unprecedented coalition, it represents a unique opportunity for South Africa. For the first time since 1994, the ANC will not dominate the National Assembly, signalling a shift towards a more balanced political landscape.

The newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU), comprising the ANC, DA, IFP, and several smaller parties, faces a monumental task.

This political arrangement extends to provincial governments, as seen in KwaZulu-Natal, where the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, despite receiving 45% of the votes, has been sidelined by a coalition of the ANC, IFP, DA and NFP.

The true test of this coalition’s success lies not in its composition but in its ability to address the pressing issues facing the nation, chief among them youth unemployment.

The people of South Africa are not concerned with political allegiances but with tangible improvements in their lives. The GNU must focus on developing and implementing policies to reduce unemployment, particularly among the youth.