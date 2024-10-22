Food prices must reflect economic conditions

In light of recent economic developments that suggest consumers should be enjoying lower food prices, the call by the Pietermaritzburg-based Economic Justice and Dignity Group for the absence of food price reductions to be investigated is welcomed. In the current economic landscape – with a stronger rand, decreasing petrol prices and the absence of load shedding – consumers should be experiencing relief at supermarket tills.

However food prices remain unyielding. This raises troubling questions regarding the integrity of retailers. Are these businesses, perhaps, colluding to maintain inflated prices at the expense of the consumers they are supposed to serve? The absence of price reductions in basic foods is a signal that something is amiss. It is alarming that when economic conditions favour lower prices staples like bread, maize and cooking oil remain unjustifiably expensive. Such stagnation in food prices not only erodes the purchasing power of consumers but perpetuates a cycle of poverty.

It is imperative that decisive action is taken. Ignoring the exploitation of vulnerable consumers amounts to complicity in a system that allows unscrupulous business practices to flourish. The lack of accountability for businesses engaged in potential collusion is an affront to the economic justice that this country desperately needs. The time has come for transparency and integrity in the food production sector. Moreover, the government should consider expanding the basket of foods that are not subject to VAT. By increasing the number of zero-rated items we can ensure that the most vulnerable members of society have access to nutritious food. Such a measure would yield practical benefits: healthier populations, reduced reliance on food aid, and an increase in overall community well-being.