George tragedy: Rescuers should be praised

In the wake of the devastating collapse of a five-storey building in George last week, we have witnessed a display of unwavering dedication, courage, and sheer professionalism from the rescue teams involved in the painstaking efforts to save lives and bring closure to the families affected by this tragic event.

The recent miraculous rescue of a man who was trapped beneath the rubble for a staggering 116 hours serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the incredible work being done by these brave men and women. Their tireless efforts in the face of immense challenges have not only saved lives but also provided solace to a community reeling from this disaster. As we commend the rescue teams for their exceptional work in retrieving 41 workers from the debris, with 13 unfortunately declared deceased, our hearts go out to the families of the 39 workers who are still unaccounted for. Our thoughts are also with the 13 patients in hospital, as we wish them strength during this difficult time.

In the midst of this tragedy, it is essential that we come together as a nation and set aside our differences. We urge government authorities and departments to prioritise a thorough and unbiased investigation into the collapse of the building. It is crucial that politics not overshadow the need for accountability and justice in such a critical moment. With national and provincial elections looming, it is imperative that political parties resist the urge to exploit this tragedy for their own gain. Instead, let us stand united in our support for the survivors and the families of those who have lost their lives.

Let us show compassion, empathy, and solidarity as we navigate this dark chapter together. Now is the time for all parties involved to prioritise the well-being of the community over political agendas. Let us work hand in hand to provide comfort, aid, and justice to those affected by this disaster. Together, we can honour the memory of the lives lost and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.