Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo: ANA

Durban - Over the Zuma years we saw that all his appointments have had an ulterior motive, to cover his back and facilitate his control. The more incompetent the people he had appointed into responsible positions the easier to handle, cajole and manipulate and so it was with the current public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appointment. I have not forgotten that during her first interview on October 17, 2016, with the SABC she announced that the state capture report was not a big deal and not a priority for her as there are so many other cases to follow. What a profound statement because as we found out this case was and still is a threat to our democracy.

But even before, during her interview for the position of public protector, she said she “wanted a more friendly relationship and to tread a softer path with government”.

I thought her position was to be the new watchdog and have oversight of the work the government is doing and not to be a little puppy to roll over and have her tummy tickled and follow her Master’s orders.

And now she has turned into a “grave digger”, digging up old cases which are politically motivated and have been put to rest for more than 25 years (Absa) or chasing Pravin Gordhan with a 10-year-old case and then she comes up with reports and whitewashes other important cases to cover Zuma and his cohorts that even the courts have thrown out and she is liable even for the costs.

Unfortunately, we still have to tolerate her and her shenanigans.

I wonder till when.

