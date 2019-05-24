DURBAN - I come from the institute for healing of memories, which seeks to contribute to the healing journeys of individuals communities and nations. We are a social healing NGO that works globally we are very appreciative that Imam Rashied is on our board and also that we have increasing collaboration, especially in De Noon, between this faith community and ourselves. This year is the 50th anniversary of the murder in detention of Imam Abdullah Haroon, who was tortured to death by the apartheid security police in 1969.

It is wrong that his widow still lives without the full truth and accountability of those who were responsible. As an institute for healing of memories, we support the call for the inquest to be reopened. This will also expose the crude lie that his death was partly caused by him accidentally falling down a flight of stone stairs.

Father Bernard Wrankmore was an Anglican priest working for the Missions to Seamen in Cape Town. In 1971, two years after Imam Haroon had been murdered in detention, Father Bernard went to the Kramat, on Signal Hill, and began a fast to demand that the apartheid government open an inquest into the death of the imam. When he was already very weak some of his close friends persuaded him to give up the fast.

On the 40th day of his 67 day fast, Father Bernard organised an interfaith service to pray for an end to the vicious system of apartheid. He did not know Imam Haroon. He was of a different religion and a different colour. So on what basis did he act?

His own sense of right and wrong, of justice and injustice, of a common humanity? Maybe interfaith services had happened before in Cape Town, I don’t know.

Nevertheless, it was a wonderful example of interfaith solidarity that foreshadowed a much greater development during the 1980s and 1990s in particular. This solidarity was developed, not in the classroom but on the streets, in the trenches of a struggle for human rights and for human dignity. For people of faith, our commitment to justice comes from the deepest roots of our faith. We believe that we are all children of God and have something of the divine in us.

When we attack another human being, we cause spiritual injury to the other person and to ourselves. Reports tell us that as many as 40000 people came to the imam’s funeral

At Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London, UK, there was a service held in the crypt organised by Canon Collins, who had founded the Defence and Aid fund to help with the legal defence and assistance to families of political activists who were detained or imprisoned.

Canon Collins described the imam as a martyr. For the first time in that cathedral, there were Islamic prayers and readings at the memorial. The imam also assisted the Defence and Aid Fund with the channelling of money, to help the families of detainees and prisoners to survive.

Now let me fast-forward to Christchurch in New Zealand. Two mosques were attacked by a terrorist. The response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was compassionate and defiant.

Such violence and terror was beyond the experience of most New Zealanders Most Kiwis thought that such things happen to other people, not to them and in their country. Fifty-one people were killed and dozens were injured. The next day the Prime Minister came to Christchurch wearing a hijab, declaring that everyone who suffered at the mosque were part of us - whether or not recent arrivals. The following Friday the call to prayer was broadcast live on national radio.

Donald Trump called to ask the Prime Minister what he could do. Her immediate response was to tell him that he could reach out to Muslim people everywhere in kindness and compassion. At a national memorial service a week or so later, the Prime Minister said: “The world has been stuck in a vicious cycle of extremism breeding extremism and it must end. We cannot confront these issues alone, none of us can. But the answer to them lies in a simple concept that is not bound by domestic borders, that isn’t based on ethnicity, power base or even forms of governance. The answer lies in our humanity.”

The government even created a special visa category so that those who were affected by the attacks can stay in the country if they wish to do so.

In different parts of the world, we have seen during the last year that holy places of the three Abrahamic faiths have suffered terrorist attacks. I’m not excluding other faiths or holy places either.

I’m sure that God weeps, just as my tradition tells me that Jesus wept over Jerusalem. It is often overwhelming and depressing when we see violence and terror all around us. It is very tempting to be an ostrich. But let us not fail to see and to be, signs of hope.

I have long come to the conclusion that if we want the human family to live together in peace we all need to embrace an interfaith future. Under the leadership of my sister Fatima Swartz, as part of our Restoring Humanity programme we have had a wonderful project called God has many names. Here, in Cape Town, we have some of the healthiest interfaith relations anywhere in the world. We have come to know, love and respect each other. If we continue to nurture these relations we can be a light set on the hill.

I read a Facebook response by Professor Ebrahim Moosa to the events of both Christchurch and Sri Lanka. How could it be, he asked, that three of the perpetrators were the sons of one of the wealthiest Muslim families in Sri Lanka? Could it be, he asked, with great pain and anguish, that my own child could become an extremist?

As we leave the mosque today, we will also have the opportunity and we are invited, to have a silent vigil for the victims of the recent terrorist attack against Christians in Burkina Faso.

When I read the professors cri de coeur, it became clear to me that here, in Cape Town, we need to have courageous conversations, in and between our Faith communities, about the root causes of extremism and the antidotes.

This mosque and St Georges Cathedral, could help begin these courageous conversations.

Or, as the imam has been heard to say, we need to move beyond the dialogue of samoosas and cucumber sandwiches, with apologies for mentioning that during the fast. If we have a mature love for each other, we need to begin to have courageous conversations where we can begin to introspect and speak about what is in our faith traditions which we feel guilty and ashamed of, as well as the treasures of which we are profoundly proud and grateful.

If the human family is going to survive, we have to nurture and cherish a sense of our common humanity. If our eyes and hearts are open, we all will realise that Mother Earth herself is trying to tell us that we need to act fast to save our race. As the tipping point for irreversible climate change and global warming comes, it won’t matter what our faith tradition is Our faith in God may help to galvanise us It is noteworthy that response to climate change never appeared in the election manifestos of any of the major parties.

As the holy month continues, I wish you well and thank you for all your acts of kindness, generosity, compassion and commitment to justice for all. My dear friends, my dear sisters and brothers, the time has come for courageous conversations. Let the courageous conversations begin

This is an edited extract of his speech.

THE MERCURY