Inquiry to probe food poisoning deaths critical

The tragic and unnecessary deaths of children after they ate contaminated food have reached a critical juncture.

An urgent commission of inquiry is a necessity. If we do not act, we risk signalling to future generations that poor black children’s lives are expendable and the authorities are indifferent to the plight of the vulnerable. Recent events underscore the gravity of the crisis. In KwaZulu-Natal, 43 pupils fell ill at Ngaqa Primary School in Mtubatuba after consuming snacks from vendors. On the KZN South Coast, three children succumbed to suspected food poisoning, although tests are still being conducted. Gauteng has reported 207 cases affecting children since February, culminating in 16 preventable deaths. This is a symptom of a broken system neglecting its responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us.

While authorities have responded –albeit reactionarily – government action has been fragmented. The time for piecemeal responses is gone; the situation is a national emergency requiring the commitment of all arms of the state. It is shocking that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not addressed the issue. It raises questions about the priorities and values of our leadership. We cannot wait for more tragedies. Our children are suffering while government agencies fail to combat the crisis. The relentlessness of the issue reveals the urgent need for a comprehensive inquiry into how contaminated food is making its way into our schools and tuck shops. It is imperative that we investigate the sources of the contamination and hold accountable those who threaten the well-being of our children.

It is essential to engage with parents, educators and communities in shaping lasting solutions. We must advocate for stringent regulations governing food vendors and implement education programmes focusing on food safety. This is not a challenge that can be met with half-measures or reactive policies; we require proactive, long-term strategies. The establishment of a commission of inquiry can be the critical first step in combating the war directed at our children. We cannot afford to lose more lives due to negligence and indifference.