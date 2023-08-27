Investigative journalism has lost a media superstar in Derek Watts

Iconic pioneering TV news broadcaster Derek Watts has died after a brave battle with cancer. Watts was a trailblazer. Sadly, the world of journalism in Africa has lost a pillar of professionalism, daring courage, and integrity. Watts spoke truth to power. He never flinched when questioning the most powerful leaders in our land. He was a breathtaking example of bravery and truth.

There is a void in our world without Watts. He was a quintessential South African TV journalist. His name is synonymous with Carte Blanche and he was vital to the network’s popularity. Investigative journalism has lost a media superstar. In his multitude of news-breaking interviews, he understood human triumph and frailty equally well. We in the media will remember him as a fearless and master interviewer. Watts was an institution, a broadcast legend, who will never be replaced. He was from an era when journalists and politicians were natural adversaries.

Investigating our nation’s monumental problems, he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity. As an anchor on Carte Blanche, he was the picture of poise and expertise; his probing skills were known for their trademark elegance. Over many decades, he kept alive the values of truth and public interest in investigative journalism. His passing has caused an irreparable loss to the fourth pillar of democracy. Watts will indelibly be remembered as the shinning icon of Carte Blance.

Hamba Kahle, Derek Watts, iconic journalist and fearless interviewer. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.