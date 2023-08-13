‘Kill the boer’ song should not be taken literally

Historians and veterans do have a point that Struggle songs, such as “kill the boer”, an old anti-apartheid hymn, should not be taken literally. It is one of the many battle cries used to rally support against apartheid’s repressive laws. They were effective mechanisms sung by the oppressed against the oppressive regime. However, what is the purpose of singing these South African liberation chants today, if not tormenting, then what is it?

Many citizens believe it is a subtle effort to make some South Africans feel they do not belong in South Africa. Although some individuals who fought in the Struggle may understand the reasons for such freedom and resistance chants, the next generation may not. These lyrics or rhymes can teach them that abuse of minorities such as farmers is acceptable.

So next time individuals or politicians sing anti-apartheid songs, they need to remember that these songs can create unnecessary incitement and misreading. Farmers who are the nation’s food producers do not deserve to be ridiculed. They are an important part of the economy. Besides providng food, they provide jobs, especially, for rural communities. They need to be protected and supported. * Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].