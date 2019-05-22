"It seems another blunder was made when the fleet of buses that eThekwini municipality acquired had some serious mechanical defects," says the writer. Photo: African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN - It seems another blunder was made when the fleet of buses that eThekwini municipality acquired had some serious mechanical defects. During my travels, I always look at Durban as though I’m a visitor and see “pointers” on how the city is run.

There seems to be a big shortage of road marking paint.

Look at the road travelling towards the airport. The lines have faded completely.

This is throughout the city.

What irks me is: can’t some politician see this and get cracking on it?

But, of greater concern are the municipal buses.

This story is a Shakespearean tragedy, with lots of humour in-between, on corporate governance and mismanagement.

All the billions spent on the new bus stops and roads is going to be a first-class joke.

As for the buses, has anyone seen how the buses have their “engine covers” in the back open?

Overheating can be a cause.

Has anyone seen the moving components that are exposed?

In a bus-rank environment, there are commuters all over and when one sees the engine and fan belts running, God forbid the day someone gets pushed or caught up in that fan belt.

I cannot understand how Durban, as a city, has sunk to such low levels.

The Durban bus drama was a classic chapter and the history of its collapse was fascinating, advance payouts etc.

The purchase of the current fleet, I’m sure, will have a story of its own.

Look at the buses run by Greyhound, Intercape or Marinepine Transport.

These operators can run a fleet anywhere in the world.

It is my suggestion that some ratepayers, involved in the bus industry/transport business, advise the municipal bus service on their fleet and how to ensure those safety engine rail covers are placed down, in their proper position.

This is another disaster waiting to happen.

THE MERCURY