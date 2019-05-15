President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - South Africa is ready to sail under Cyril Ramaphosa. The votes are cast, the results announced and there’s a hum and bustle on board the SS South Africa. There’s jubilation on board and the Champagne corks are popping as it gets ready to sail on yet another long voyage with it’s all-ANC crew.

At the helm will be a promising new leader, Ramaphosa, on whose shoulders rest the hopes of the nation.

But before he weighs anchor, he has the crucial task of choosing the right officers who would serve him and the country faithfully or he could face mutiny on the open seas.

He has to start with a clean sheet - get rid of all the rogue officials who had been the ruin of the country or we could run into troubled waters again.

In his first spell as leader of the nation he had to manoeuvre carefully so as not to rock the boat and jeopardise his position.

On his election campaign, he spoke out against corruption and promised to give corrupt public servants the boot. He managed to convince both the public and the business community that he was the right man to lead the country out of the corrupt Zuma era.

Now that he has won the mandate of the electorate, he is in full command and need not fear the mambas in his party.

Not only does he have crooked officials in his government, but there are also some useless, incompetent and lazy ones. He needs to get rid of all of them. Having them on board any longer would not only mean trouble for him and the country, but would slow down the pace of economic progress.

The sooner he jettisons them and lets them all perish in the deep blue sea, the better for all of us.

The question now is: would he keep his election promise and be brave enough to do it? Or would there be fierce horse trading in the corridors of power yet again?

Ramaphosa has proved to be a skilled tactician and a successful businessman. Now he must succeed where Zuma failed: avoid floundering on the rocks and turn the country around to prosperity. Ironically, Zuma is his lighthouse and Ramaphosa is our only beacon of hope.

THE MERCURY