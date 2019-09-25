A large group of mostly students took to the streets under the hashtag, aminext(#aminext). They protested at the World Economic Forum(WEF) taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and later moved through Cape Town CBD. Whilst trying to block the N1 and N2 highways, police used stun grenades and water canons to clear the roads of protesters. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

LETTER - South Africa has been hit by a series of kidnappings, rapes and killing of women. A lot of cases including that of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jess Hess have been trending on social media with the #AmINext hashtag.

Women across South Africa were empowered to tell of their own experiences at the hands of men and some called out their alleged abusers on Twitter. Empowerment of women grew rapidly as there were marches against gender-based violence where everyone wore black to emphasise that they have had enough of women abuse and that some action should be taken.

It is often said that “when women support each other amazing things happen” and that was the case as President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele intervened.

This empowerment of women could be key towards a better and safe South Africa for women as we can be able to stand together to have our voices heard regarding matters which affect us on a daily basis.

The #AmINext movement even gained the attention of blog posts from overseas, such as “Feminists” where they posted a picture of Uyinene Mrwetyana and explained what happened to her and the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

It is our responsibility as South Africans to educate each other on how to deal with these incidents.

We should take a stance and say no to gender-based violence... it starts by one not participating in such issues and also not turning a blind eye when you know about it.

We may be far from achieving this but we’re heading in the right direction.

