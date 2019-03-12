With every passing year we are given lame excuses and watch every business indicator go down in free fall. We had a white racist government which failed dismally, now have an ANC government which has also failed dismally.

Our GDP of 0.8% for 2018 is disgustingly low and highlights the crassness and arrogance of our “leaders” as they watch millions of citizens hit bottom - for themselves, their families, and their outlook for the future. The worst of it all is that our leaders know and have known the answers for years but politically cannot apply the correct solutions.

The US in two years has awoken a sleeping economy and in doing so has created jobs for five million people - giving them and their families hope for the future. And these are real jobs and not expanded civil service. There are now more job openings in America than job seekers which in anyone’s language shows there is now a higher probability of moving up the job ladder.

In two short years the US has almost made up the loss from the tax reductions it gave to citizens and businesses. What’s more, it’s shown that the one sure way to grow the economy is through business - not government. The US GDP growth for 2018 was 3%. Unachievable, according to the previous US administration!

And what is the South African response? Our way is better and no one dare criticise!

THE MERCURY