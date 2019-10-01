The ANC has an abusive relationship with the masses who keep it in political power, and in return get financially held down, mercilessly robbed of their economic freedom - their disposable income.
The ANC did a good con job on citizens in the last national election - imagine the number of votes one can buy with a R1.1billion election fund!
Soon there will be another unobstructed ANC feeding frenzy with Aarto and NHI, and if you’re not high on their party list you’re up the proverbial creek without a paddle!
Opposition to what the ANC is doing is growing, but depends on the education of the masses. The ANC is probably the only liberation movement that, when becoming a party, provided the best education for its own but destroyed the chance of an education for the masses.