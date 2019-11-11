He has the ability to draw thousands of white (mainly men) to his very well-organised and attended gatherings.
Then the famous Pastor Stegen - who runs the Kwa Sizabantu Mission which produces Aquelle water, Bonle dairies, avocados and veggies and has a mainly African following - was also in the news for some controversy.
Generally, I would not comment on (un)doings of religious figures.
In this instance, Angus Buchan really went over the top for the coming Loftus event by stating that Afrikaners and Jews were God’s chosen people, on a televised broadcast while holding a Bible.