LETTER: Angus Buchan owes Christians an apology









Angus Buchan - - Photographer - Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA LETTER - The Greytown district has two famous pastors: first, Mighty Men Pastor Angus Buchan (Faith like Potatoes). He has the ability to draw thousands of white (mainly men) to his very well-organised and attended gatherings. Then the famous Pastor Stegen - who runs the Kwa Sizabantu Mission which produces Aquelle water, Bonle dairies, avocados and veggies and has a mainly African following - was also in the news for some controversy. Generally, I would not comment on (un)doings of religious figures. In this instance, Angus Buchan really went over the top for the coming Loftus event by stating that Afrikaners and Jews were God’s chosen people, on a televised broadcast while holding a Bible.

I would have imagined he referred to the Afrikaners of the Cape Flats and maybe Mitchells Plain would have been a more appropriate venue, but I doubt this was the demographic.

His Facebook apology was not enough.

As for “chosen people”, does this mean the current Dutch, Flemish, French and Belgian to whom many “Afrikaners” owe their ancestral genetic history are not chosen but are frozen?

As for any religion there is no chosen race, culture or tribe and the Qur’an is explicit “there is no distinction between an Arab and a non-Arab”.

This, too, depends on your definition of Arab as even a Christian from Arabia is an Arab or is any person who speaks Arabic an Arab.

So if I speak English as a first language does that make me British or English?

Angus Buchan needs to apologise to all followers of the Christian faith via a live televised broadcast, holding the Bible, and inviting everyone to all his events in future.

The Mercury