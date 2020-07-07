LETTER: Bachu, a hero who fought racism
Racism is no mere South African phenomenon. Its vicious grasp knows no geographical boundaries. In fact, racism and its perennial ally, economic exploitation, provide the key to understanding most of the international complications of this generation.
Bachu spoke truth to power. He graphically exposed the atrocities of apartheid, gut-wrenching images which depicted rivers of tears to an ocean of pain. He expressed vividly his annoyance against those who acted against the dictates of reason and conscience.
He was among the great heroes who were a source of pride for humanity, whereas the oppressors stained the pages of history with their misdeeds.
He spoke about apartheid without fear. He was an inspiration to journalists, who turned to him for advice.
I am compelled to quote Lord Richard Attenborough’s tribute to Donald Woods, with a name alteration: “The world, I believe, needs heroes more than ever, and Jayraj Bachu stands amongst the giants in my own personal pantheon on his infinite grace, his self-deprecation and unselfishness in courage.”
Hamba kahle, Jayraj Bachu, a friend and mentor.
75-year-old Jayraj Bachu who died on Friday in hospital from Covid-19. Bachu was a founding member and national leader of the Hindu Unity Movement that was established last year.
The views expressed in this letter do not reflect the views of the editor or staff of The Mercury. If you would like to have your letter published, email [email protected]
The Mercury