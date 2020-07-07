LETTER: Bachu, a hero who fought racism

LETTER - Political stalwart Jayraj Bachu has, sadly, succumbed to the Covid-19 virus. Bachu will be remembered for his unflinching support in the Struggle against apartheid and against racism.

Racism is no mere South African phenomenon. Its vicious grasp knows no geographical boundaries. In fact, racism and its perennial ally, economic exploitation, provide the key to understanding most of the international complications of this generation.

Bachu spoke truth to power. He graphically exposed the atrocities of apartheid, gut-wrenching images which depicted rivers of tears to an ocean of pain. He expressed vividly his annoyance against those who acted against the dictates of reason and conscience.

He was among the great heroes who were a source of pride for humanity, whereas the oppressors stained the pages of history with their misdeeds.

He spoke about apartheid without fear. He was an inspiration to journalists, who turned to him for advice.