LETTER - Bio-destruction, population boom behind viruses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

LETTER - Conclusive evidence reveals it is humanity’s destruction of biodiversity that creates the conditions for new viruses such as Covid-19, that has paralysed modern man on a global and epic scale, an epoch-making event unparalleled in recorded human history. We are grimly witnessing a global meltdown that will change the landscape of planet Earth, beyond visual recognition. UN climate experts estimate that mankind has about eight years to prevent “irreversible damage” to the world from the monster of anthropogenic climate. Humanity must realise it cannot go on killing and forcing to extinction countless forms of life on earth without a violent response. Some 10000 years ago humans made up 1% of the animal population. In 2011, humans were at 32% and wild animals 1% of the animal population. Virus epidemics are merely symptoms of these overarching anthropogenic attacks against Mother Earth.

The geopolitics of Covid-19 consuming the globe has become a haunting fight against an all-powerful invisible enemy whose stealthy character cannot be matched by the combined might of the most advanced nations in humanity’s history.

We are decimating our animal population on an alarming scale. In 1970, we had 70000 rhinos, today there are only 29000 left on the planet. We must expect more pandemics in the near future. Nature will rebel just like the mighty storms and heatwaves caused by man-made climate change coming back to hit us.

The global economy has come to a virtual halt as witnessed by nitrogen dioxide (N02) emissions, a major air pollutant.

The most powerful biological weapon over the past two centuries, Covid-19 has turned global predatory economic systems to 21st century rubble.

Man is no longer the world’s apex predator, an untamed pathogen is the worlds new superpower. It will remain the Lord of The Worlds for centuries to come.