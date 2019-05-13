FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a placard with the face of President of South Africa’s governing African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa, during the party’s final rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

DURBAN - My congratulations to the ANC for being given another opportunity by the electorate to show that they have indeed turned a new corner in what we trust will become a new dawn. Although in reduced numbers, you need to show us that the ANC realises an urgent need to reconnect with the values of the genuine ANC, as established by those who knew right from wrong, and who really care for the people they serve - not for wanton acts of self-enrichment and disregard for the rule of law.

I still believe the plundering of entities and resources under the previous “Chief of Misunderstanding”, of the difference between corruption and governing with understanding and integrity, will take some time to be solved - just like a temperature drop when night comes isn’t immediately erased when the sun rises.

Mr Ramaphosa, I am not of the train of thought that it was the ANC who won the election.

It was rather the doing of those who finally stood up to register their disgust for the continued corruption, not only in the higher ranks of the ANC, but right down to the state-owned enterprises, who merely followed the example being set by those at the top.

I, as well as many others of our “rainbow nation”, look forward to a swift but studied apprehension and bringing to book - without fear, favour or party affiliation - of all those who fed at the trough.

They have acted in a treasonous manner which brought this country to the brink of the abyss.

And for those who still have the remains of their ill-gotten feed dripping from their lying lips when they say: “What is state capture? Show me state capture”, to them I say, you have dug your hole so deep, that is why you can’t see out of it to see the destruction you have caused!

I pray that our commissions, the judiciary, our Constitutional Court and all the associated entities of law and prosecution work fervently to apprehend those criminals who pillaged and stole, and bring them to book. Their punishment should match their crimes.

Just as the outcomes of these elections have shown support for the renewed approach which Mr Ramaphosa and those who are working with him for this renewal have shown, this might be the last time you are afforded this generous opportunity to fulfil your election promises.

Clean out the rot of the organisation and the state entities and your voter base will grow.

The only reason it has slid down to under 60% is the fact that the electorate have finally woken up to the fact that the previous heads have lied and deceived - and still try to pretend otherwise.

I wish the ANC a true renewal in the party and the guts to do what’s right. South Africa and the world are watching.

THE MERCURY