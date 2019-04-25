DURBAN - Fiction became fact when a decisive majority elected Volodymyr Zelensky, a TV political comedian, as the new Ukrainian president. The voters were acutely aware of how inexperienced he is; his campaign was deliberately vague about his plans to preside and how to deal with the country’s serious problems. Some voted for him because of it, some despite it.

As commentators observed, the people had spoken with remarkable unity in electing a novice, sharing the hope that the country will have a fresh start and be led by someone who stands apart from “corruption, dirty and ineffective politics”. The landslide victory indicates a country desperate for change, to fix its democracy and to restore stability, after experiencing two revolutions. The message was simple: “Things don’t have to be the same.”

It would appear from empirical evidence that film and TV personalities are an instant hit because “their market value is high”. Through exposure, they have a huge fan base and a connection with their audience. Ronald Regan, Clint Eastwood, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, more recently, the charismatic president of the US, Donald Trump, optimised this advantage. They are adept at handling the media and making themselves newsworthy.

When the lines blur between the entertainment industry and politics, people do not know whether they are voting for the actor or the politician. It is not axiomatic that celebrities make good politicians.

A lesson to be learnt is that the support of the voters is not won by the verbosity of party policies, manifestos, unattainable promises, empty rhetoric and sowing divisions among the community, but by the simplicity of the message and by the integrity of leadership that focuses on the essence of governance to serve the people and not the self.

Leadership through example cannot be over emphasised in an environment where corruption, malfeasance, inefficiency and nepotism are prevalent.

