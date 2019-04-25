DURBAN - With the recent sudden heavy downpours, it clearly seems the drains and rivers cannot cope with the deluge, hence flooding occurs. This type of flooding is known as pluvial flooding.

Kuala Lumpur has an underground roadway tunnel that serves specifically as a stormwater drain during floods.

Normally used by cars and during heavy rains, it shuts down and rainwater passes through it. Thereafter it is re-opened for traffic.

This is a global engineering marvel.

In Saudi Arabia, a slight rain will cause massive puddles and car accidents (which look more like dents in South Africa). Newspapers then usually publish huge articles, sometimes of comedic proportions, the next day.

One will notice in these areas that there are hardly any stormwater drains. These floods are caused not by heavy rain but inadequate infrastructure.

In Durban, we are blessed and cursed by the hilly terrain. Blessed as the higher-lying properties will less likely be flooded, but cursed as the intensity of the run-off as well as “streams” become gushing rivers.

The tragedy of deaths in the recent deluge is inexcusable.

For a city to spend R4 million on a social cohesion talk shop, or pay a former president R200000 for a gig while poorer residents are covered in sand when it rains, clearly reflects mixed and messed up priorities.

Personally, I would fire the above official as this person is becoming a serious liability to the city. But that’s my view.

It seems that town planning has a long list of requirements when one wants to build near a stream or waterway, yet in the townships these rules don’t exist.

Why the double and lower standards for Africans in poorer areas?

Going forward, I would cancel the talk shop and declare a flood programme.

The plan would be for high- population risk areas to be targeted and residents asked to move to higher ground. Properties and retaining walls that are structurally a high risk would also be targeted.

Current flood damage patterns would be a strong marker. Umlazi and south of Durban have a long list of fatalities during every deluge. Children are often the highest risk category.

The hilly terrain and various streams would be high priority areas.

Pluvial flooding, with urbanisation, is going to increase and something needs to be done urgently.

THE MERCURY