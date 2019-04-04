Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - I checked the date of your correspondent Terry Lloyd’s letter, in which he tries to justify voting for the ANC, because its leader, Ramaphosa, is more articulate, calmer, and better educated than his predecessor. Say no more. It was April 1, which I found fitting.

However, I believe him to be serious, and attempting to persuade the electorate to vote for the ANC, quoting the Daily Maverick’s description of CR as “our Knight in Shining Armour”.

Is he?

Many South Africans are aware that the National Assembly votes for the president, who is always also the ANC president, or that of a new ruling party.

Voters are also aware that a vote for the ANC is also a vote for a list of people hoping to become MPs, who have fought their way into as high a position as possible. This is one of the reasons that the ANC is in dangerous disarray.

A vote for the ANC therefore supports the lowest ranked name on the list into Parliament.

Mr Ramaphosa has been in Parliament since 1994, with a small break during which he amassed a fortune.

For years, even as deputy president, he watched and did nothing while our economy fell apart, our SOEs went insolvent, and the poor got poorer. He must have been aware of the levels of nepotism, bribery and corruption, but the same names still appear.

It is a pity that Lloyd did not ask the question in the Daily Maverick opinion “Is a vote for the ANC a vote for the (new) dawn or the dark side?”

If anyone wants to vote for continued failure, then vote for the ANC.

Alternatively, consider the options that will appear on the ballot paper. There are compelling alternatives.

It makes no sense to vote for people with a track record of failure.

The fewer votes the ANC get, the better for South Africa.

