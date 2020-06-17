LETTER: Covid-19 test kits are largely ineffective

LETTER - While the rate of Covid-19 is apparently increasing by the minute, people need to be aware of the fact that there are at present no reliable tests for this specific virus. There are no reliable agencies or media outlets for reporting numbers of actual Covid-19 cases. This needs to be addressed first and foremost. Every action and reaction to this virus is based on flawed data and we cannot make accurate assessments and hence you see the high infection rate. Most people with the virus are asymptomatic. That’s because most coronavirus strains are nothing more than cold/flu-like symptoms. The few actual cases do have some worse respiratory responses, but still have a very promising recovery rate, especially for those without prior issues.

The “gold standard” in testing for Covid-19 is laboratory isolated/purified coronavirus particles free from contaminants and particles that look like viruses but are not, that have been proven to be the cause of the syndrome known as Covid-19 and obtained by using proper viral isolation methods and controls (not the PCR - polymerase chain reaction) that is being used or serology/antibody tests which do not detect virus as such).

PCR basically takes a sample of your cells and amplifies any DNA to look for “viral sequences”, ie bits of non-human DNA that seem to match parts of a known viral genome.

The problem is the test is known to give out a large number of false positives and negatives.

It uses “amplification”, which means taking a very, very tiny amount of DNA and growing it exponentially until it can be analysed.

Obviously, any minute contaminations in the sample will also be amplified, leading to potentially gross errors of discovery.

Additionally, it is only looking for partial viral sequences, not whole genomes, so identifying a single pathogen is next to impossible even if you ignore the other issues.

The Mickey Mouse test kits being sent out to our hospitals at best tell analysts you have some viral DNA in your cells.

All of us do in any event. It may tell you the viral sequence is related to a specific type of virus - say the huge family of coronavirus. But that’s all.

The idea these kits can isolate a specific virus like Covid-19 is nonsense. Mainstream media and society need to be questioning our Department of Health as well as the Coronavirus Command Council because we are being sold a farce from day 1.