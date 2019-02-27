07/01/2019 A queue of People is seen as shopping begins for school uniform at LEE Family Outfitters in Johannesburg CBD, as schools will be reopenning on Wednesday. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN - With temperatures soaring into the thirties I have seen, once again, a number of school boys from a local high school wearing uniforms suitable for a cold climate, with long-sleeved shirts, blazers, ties, etc, on their way to school. Forcing pupils to wear such attire is, a form of cruelty in that it must be extremely uncomfortable. I have in previous years written to principals of schools and the media - with no resulting action. I realise that in the past “full school uniform” was seen as being part of tradition, a reflection of their culture.

Sadly, tradition and culture are not necessarily an indication of excellence. Many unacceptable and cruel traditions are still practised in the name of culture - whether using the loudest fireworks on November 5 to commemorate “Guy Fawkes” (which to me has no relevance in South Africa) - traditions which only harm and have no relevance today cannot have any place in education.

Parents, too, are hurt by the high cost of these uniforms. It has occurred to me that school management bodies might in fact have signed contracts with uniform suppliers.

But for humanitarian reasons it is essential that a speedy solution be found that is acceptable to the parents, the school and, of course, the pupils themselves.

