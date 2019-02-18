Then-DA leader Helen Zille, flanked by then-DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko and then-DA spokesman Mmusi Maimane as she briefs the media. Picture: Masi Losi

DURBAN - Maybe the DA has some further slogans it intends to feature on its election posters. But its current ones are superficial and irrelevant in terms of the critical issues one would expect an opposition party to address.

The party's slogan “build one South Africa for all” is 25 years out of date. In 1994, with the reincorporation of the former homelands, such a slogan would have been appropriate.

Exhorting “change” is superficial. Change is the one constant in life. As a party aspiring to dislodge the government from power, bold, specific policy changes should be what posters proclaim.

The inept state of governance is the result of the ANC’s cadre deployment. An appropriate slogan poster would be “Competence not cadres.”

Promoting merit would be more appropriate but unfortunately the DA is wedded to diversity and racial representivity.

The poor state of the economy is the result of socialist policies and corruption. “Generate jobs” would be another appropriate poster slogan along with “Stop load shedding.”

Despite all the exposure of corruption, no one has yet been prosecuted nor imprisoned. It is a hot issue which goes to the heart of what ails the country. “Criminalise corruption” or “Corruption gets jail” would be suitable slogans.

BEE or B-BBEE, as it has evolved into, has failed to address black unemployment while deterring economic expansion and foreign investment. Moreover, it is responsible for the creation of an elite whose sustainability is questionable to say the least. “Stop job reservation” is a worthy poster slogan. Again, unfortunately, the DA under Maimane embraces B-BBEE.

To ignite voter interest, poster slogans need to focus on issues which are critical to improving governance and the economy. Real alternatives are wanted, not more efficient versions of current failed policies.

- THE MERCURY