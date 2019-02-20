DURBAN - During the PW Botha era, a notorious state of emergency was declared to deal with political crises. Media reports were blacked out, detentions peaked and extra powers were given to state security officials to detain so-called dissidents.

With the Eskom crisis unfolding and slow (more like no) economic growth, it’s time a state of emergency was declared.

First, there will be a full update on Eskom with a weekly advance warning in respect of load shedding. One will be able to plan ahead, knowing which stage we are on and the number of hours we will be affected.

The politicians need to speak to the power station managers on what needs to be done and not the directors of Eskom.

Second, town planning and building environmental impact assessments for projects exceeding R2m will be suspended or processes speeded up. If a project is not approved six months after submission, then this will be escalated to a point where even the Premier’s office will oversee and approve.

There is probably millions of rands of work and developments stuck and sitting on some official’s desk because some line or signature is missing.

In all municipalities there are frustrated developers and builders with projects, but some official is stifling matters. This needs urgent attention.

- THE MERCURY