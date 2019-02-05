Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu.

DURBAN - The term démarche has its origin in French, the literal meaning of which is “step” or “solicitation”, and has come to refer to a formal diplomatic representation or correspondence of the official position, views or wishes on a given subject from one government to another government, or other governments or intergovernmental organisations. It is used to protest or object to action by a foreign government. The Sunday Times of February 3, quoting Bloomberg, reported that five Western counties, the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, have written to President Ramaphosa warning him that foreign investment is at risk because of the country’s failure to prosecute people involved in endemic government corruption.

These five governments also expressed serious concern relating to South Africa’s frequent changes in policies dealing with industries, including mining, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

In response to this letter, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) sent off a démarche, in which it noted with manifest disappointment the dispatching of a Memorandum to the Office of the Presidency by the embassies of the five Western States, pointing out that such a dispatch constituted a serious breach of established diplomatic practice that South Africa is committed to.

The note explains that the South African government is intensifying its endeavours to deepen and expand economic relations with a number of states around the world. It is pleased with the enthusiastic response its efforts have produced so far. It says further that all the pertinent matters raised by investors so far are being seriously addressed by the respective clusters of government departments.

As a result, the note declares that all the branches of our democratic state, inclusive of state agencies, are vigorously pursuing their respective mandates in order to address the current challenges.

The Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Lindiwe Sisulu, instructed Dirco to démarche the relevant ambassadors, for the purpose of discussing the substantive matters in their correspondence, and to accentuate what constitutes acceptable diplomatic protocol in addressing such matters.

Dirco reminded all accredited diplomatic missions in South Africa to address official correspondence through appropriate channels.

There are two recent precedents for the démarche of February 3. The first related to the one sent to the chargé d’affaires (the second in charge) of the Embassy of the US in Pretoria on January 14, 2018, following the disturbing and insulting comments attributed to President Donald Trump.

Dirco intimated that it would provide an opportunity to the US chargé d’affaires to explain the statement by the president that African countries, alongside Haiti, and El Salvador, constitute “sh**holes” from where migrants into the US are undesirable.

Although Dirco noted President Trump’s tweet on January 12, 2018, in which he denied making the statement, it noted further that his denial was not categorical, referring only to Haiti and not addressing the entirety of the offensive statement.

Dirco made it clear that South Africa aligned itself with the statements issued by the African Union and the Africa group of ambassadors to the UN in New York, that Africa is united in its affirmation of the dignity of all the people of Africa and the African diaspora. Dirco emphasised that relations between South Africa and the US, and between the rest of Africa, must be based on mutual respect.

The second precedent, of March 15, 2018, concerned that dispatch by Sisulu demanding a retraction of the controversial comments made by the Home Affairs Minister of Australia, Peter Dutton, relating to the South African land distribution process and negative influence it could have on white commercial farmers in our country if the “expropriation without compensation” were adopted, and the polemic that, as a result, the Australian government was sympathetic to them and would be prepared to assist them as farmers in that country.

It was communicated in no uncertain terms that the South African government was deeply offended by such a statement and expected a full and immediate retraction.

Most informed South Africans are horrified and deeply disturbed by the recent testimony presented to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry relating to Bosasa, involving high-ranking civil servants, ministers of state and erstwhile president Jacob Zuma, involving the extent and depth of endemic corruption in the civil service.

There is no doubt the five Western countries and investors in them are equally alarmed. It is very possible there was a deliberate flouting of accepted niceties of protocol in order to bring home the acute seriousness of the state of corruption in South Africa and induce the Ramaphosa administration which, because of the conflict between the two factions in the ANC, appears to be paralysed, to take immediate and appropriate action to commence with prosecution of those involved, regardless of their important rank in government or the ANC.

Devenish is Emeritus Professor at UKZN and assisted in drafting the Interim Constitution in 1993.

