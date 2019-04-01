Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

LETTER - I battle to understand why the poor masses in South Africa are not bringing the country to a halt in view of ludicrous fuel prices. The old debate of “the rich getting even richer and the poor getting even poorer” holds forth.

Food prices will increase, from staples like maize meal, flour, bread, salt, potatoes and rice.

Public transportation fares, meaning bus and taxi fares, will increase.

The price of basic clothing to cover the bodies of the poor will go up.

Disposable income will decrease. The poor will have less money to buy more expensive goods and services.

Simple haircut prices will increase.

Personal grooming product prices will increase from toothpaste to soap. The poor will not even be able to take care of their basic needs anymore. Yes, we are headed to this, thanks to the ANC.

All these increases to compensate for the increasing prices associated with carriage, transit and delivery of products due to higher fuel prices.

When will the poor masses wake up and realise their power? When will they ascend to bring the government to its knees like when they attend, in leaps and bounds, at political rallies?

Roads, highways, freeways, airports, train hubs and stations, ports, toll plazas, arterial routes must be occupied and blocked until the government significantly drops the price of fuel #OccupyAgaintFuelPrices.

I have been closely following an organisation that goes by the name of Papppi. This organisation has conjured up and suggested brilliant ways in which the price of fuel can be decreased from removing taxes to decreasing levies.

This organisation is fearless. It has also suggested a wealth tax. It has stated that corrupt government leaders and ANC officials must be jailed, finish and klaar.

It’s time to call this ANC government to order. You don’t have to vote for any other party. For none of them has championed the fuel crisis as the civil organisation Papppi has. But make the ANC accountable. Allow the party not a wink of sleep until it brings the price of fuel down to improve the life of the poor man.

The ANC needs to act now to bring fuel prices down. It will only do it if you hold the party to ransom.

