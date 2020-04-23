LETTER: Easing Ramadaan rules won't flatten curve

LETTER: Thank you for the front page story, “Legal bid to ease rules for Ramadaan”, The Mercury, April 21, apropos a legal bid by a quixotic minority seeking relaxation from government to ease the lockdown regulations to enable its adherents to attend and perform their prayers in a congregation setting with like-minded Muslims during the month of Ramadaan. It is clear that they do not speak for all Muslims and, therefore, as a minority let’s address their concerns about their rights being violated or limited. It is a worthy concern and rather than malign them, I think a Socratic approach would best be suited as I believe that, that approach is consonant with the constitutional values of ubuntu central to our democratic enterprise. Ramadaan is a very sacred month and together with the months of Shawwal, Zil Qadah and Zil Hajj, these months constitute a period of intense worship integral to Muslims generally. For Muslims generally, there is no partition between the secular and the sacred for both have to follow the principles of Shariah as well as the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Our secular conduct must mirror our sacredly informed conduct.

What I am taught is that while prayer in congregation is an act that has its rewards, if praying in congregation cannot take place due to a supervening impossibility such as a plague, then on the very advice and sunnah of the Prophet you shouldn’t put your life and health in danger and vice versa. Had the version of the applicants been one of substance, the entire Muslim community would have joined forces.

Islam is a practical religion premised on the rational and it is a fact that Covid-19 is a virus that, in view of the speed with which it has circumnavigated the world resulting in over 100000 deaths, requires draconian measures such as lockdowns strictly enforced.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim’s presentation looked like the opening chapter of a doomsday scenario and, if this minority was paying attention they would have learnt about its deadly effects which requires severe action on the part of the government.

Can we lose sight of the fact that there was one religious gathering in the Free State province which acquired the status of a super spreader?

Are their rights violated? Yes.

Is it justified? Yes.

Can it be relaxed with the exemptions they seek?

In other words, is there an alternative method to achieve the government objective, which is to “flatten the curve”?

No. There is no credible or plausible evidence that some of the measures that are punted would mitigate against the onwards spiking of the curve.

I am a Muslim. This will be the first time in my 67 years that I haven’t performed Jumu’ah or Taraweeh prayers in congregation, but like the majority of Muslims, I agree that it is, as Dr Cassius Lubisi attested to in his opposing affidavit, in the best interests of all South Africans.

Frankly, I am not persuaded that the measures they propose would, to the best of their ability, not contribute to the virus spreading.

The last thing in my mind is a particular mosque becoming a super spreader.

