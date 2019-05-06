Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema are so alike that it’s almost too scary to even imagine what would happen to SA if Julius Malema became president, says the writer. Kim Ludbrook EPA African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - It’s déjà vu. In fact, Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema are so alike that it’s almost too scary to even imagine what would happen to South Africa if Julius Malema became president. In the past few weeks,Malema has been accused by two former EFF MPs of “abusing party funds” as well as “ruling the party with an iron fist”.

Malema also faces previous allegations of corruption involving Limpopo public works tender contracts, and then to top it all he has the controversial relationship with tobacco manufacturer Adriano Mazotti.

Zuma too was accused of corruption, fraud, rape and money laundering and now faces charges of “state capture” because of his controversial relationship with the Guptas.

Malema has made “unrealistic promises”, some of which include more social grants and job creation, which can be likened to Zuma’s infamous unfathomable promise in 2013 of 6 million job opportunities, of which the majority would be for the youth.

But the saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” holds true, considering that Malema, who was leader of the ANC Youth League, was the understudy to Zuma, who was president of the ANC and South Africa.

One would think that the people of South Africa would have learnt from their own mistakes of the last 10 years and those of their neighbouring African countries.

But it appears that they are once again falling for the same old “charismatic African politicians” who know how to woo the gullible voters with their empty promises of “free this” and “free that”, “social grants and jobs creation”, and they continue to blame all their failures on “colonialism and apartheid”.

