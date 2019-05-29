File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - While it’s an absolute tragedy to hear of the merciless killing of two metro police officers assigned to “guard duty” of a politician in Durban; a few questions emerge. Over the years, I have noticed that with armed robberies specific patterns emerge.

The most common households that are “attacked” are individuals with cash, jewellery, firearms and sometimes flashy motor vehicles.

Excessive possession/display of these increases your risk of a “confrontational” attack. Excluding “taxi” hits.

This “petty thief” stealing your shoes and small items left outside the house doing a midnight stroll in your yard or a laptop/TV is generally non-confrontational. These are “opportunistic” thefts.

Talking to a police officer in Durban North not long ago, I was told the only confrontational armed robberies in Durban North residences are “Indian” homes where cash and jewellery are targeted. I can assume this is with some inside info.

How you treat “helpers” plays a big role; a suggestion: leave open all cupboards and drawers permanently.

Cash should be in the bank and South Africa is not a place for excessive jewellery.

As for the officers who were killed, it seems the target was not the politician but rather the firearms of the officers. (Same with some farm murders).

My question is who assigned the officers to “guard duty”?

Did they have experience regarding VIP protection and do the Durban metro police have a VIP guard unit? Generally VIP guards are very agile, observant and super fit.

Observe the guards around the US president or the Israeli premier. These are probably the best VIP security teams.

As for their guarding position, does sitting in a car not make you a sitting duck and should not a sentry position be used or being inside the property?

Being in a car, could the officers see the attackers, defend themselves, safely evacuate or take cover and respond in the event of an attack?

Generally standing behind a solid brick wall is the best position.

The initial risk assessment would be interesting to note.

I very much doubt metro police officers are trained for VIP protection in hostile situations such as this.

Serious thought needs to be considered where metro police officers are placed in the front line of criminals and political hits.

THE MERCURY