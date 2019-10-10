SPRINGBOK Eben Etzebeth leaves the field during a World Cup game in Japan. He could be forced to return home midway through the competition after the Human Rights Commission said it was taking him to court for alleged physical and racial abuse. Picture: Shuji Kajiyama AP

LETTER - Can someone please explain to me why the ANC and the SA Human Rights Commission insist on Eben Etzebeth returning to South Africa immediately to face charges for uttering a “racist” slur, and the apparent urgency of doing so? At this stage the allegations against him are just that - allegations, and nothing more. He has denied them.

Why is Etzebeth effectively considered to be guilty until proven innocent on untested charges, while the rest of the country howls in protest whenever anyone else is alleged to have committed some or other offence? Everyone has the right to a fair hearing, and is innocent until proven guilty.

How is it that the same ANC, whose erstwhile leader has “ducked and dived” criminal charges for over a decade, now demands urgency in finalising allegations of an alleged slur? And what about the escalating reams of evidence mounting up at the Zondo commission about fraud and corruption? Where is the urgency to pursue all of that?

I think I know the answer to some of these questions. The Springbok team has demonstrated that it has a very real chance of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in a few weeks’ time. Secondly, it is an incontrovertible fact that there are sections of South African society who historically (and still) refuse to back the Springboks, preferring to support the All Blacks instead. Team support at Test matches at Newlands will vindicate this.