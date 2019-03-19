Security guards and police officers stand off near G block at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus yesterday where protesting students went on the rampage, stoning and burning university property. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - It is unfortunate to note that a wave of violence continues, that protesting students clashed with Westville Campus security guards, torched buildings and destroyed property. How long is this student anarchy to continue? Is this a case of ANC government failure to stop the on-going anarchy?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni already budgeted billions of rand for university and school development. Of course, this is welcomed, but if protesting students and schoolchildren are to continue to destroy campuses, schools and libraries, what is the point of pouring money into such projects?

Campus buildings and libraries are meant to be a place to learn, but if students and school- children fail to understand and destroy these out of anger, it is not an excuse. Whatever is provided for them is paid for by public funds.

I am of the view that they are simply undisciplined; their behaviour is shamelessly disgusting - they have no manners and respect for people and property.

The money budgeted by the finance minister should be withheld from spending for what it is meant for until students on campuses and schoolchildren start to understand that educational institutions are built for learning and not for destroying, no matter what their grievances are.

It is time for them to come to their senses. It is alarming that the government appears to have no positive solution to stop the on-going anarchy.

I do feel strongly for the students’ and schoolchildren’s plight, but they must do things within the set laws in a disciplined way, with manners and respect, as many of them will become the leaders of tomorrow.

