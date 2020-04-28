LETTER: Great way to stimulate economy, bottom up

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - We have produced, and still do produce the finest leaders, scientists, inventors and entrepreneurs in the world. While many have polished their careers elsewhere for mostly political and opportunistic reasons, one can still find local cream rising to the top in times of crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen above party politics to care for the needs of the country and is heeding the input from as good a professional Covid-19 crisis management team as exists anywhere. He displays management and executive ability generally absent in the government. One of the economic topics on the world table, as well as on ours, is the universal basic salary idea. Although this is a topic stimulated by the pandemic it does stand on its own feet and should not be considered only in the current context. And if (Finance Minister) Tito Mboweni is giving it some thought, so should we. The principle is that all social grants, education support, medical support and unemployment should be done away with.

These would be replaced by a basic taxable wage paid by the state to every person over a certain age.

Perhaps the amount would be R2000 per month. That would cost the state about R40billion a month.

It is a simple and inexpensive system to implement and would cut down government administration costs significantly.

It is harder to steal and cheat the system as is prevalent with all our present schemes.

With citizens paying for their schooling, medical aid etc, there would be more respect and value placed on those institutions. Only those who know they are university material would invest in that route.

Of course people would live and die on how they managed themselves and their finances. If the state then started to pay child support and the like, it would collapse the system.

Think also about attracting start-up businesses, there would be no minimum wage and many enterprises would get off the ground that might otherwise fail. It is a great way to stimulate the economy from the bottom up.

There are disadvantages but a country could weather them over time as the general wealth of its people improves. The greatest single obstacle is the poor executive ability of the state and lack of willpower of the politicos to change the status quo. It is worth exercising the mind about it.

If you would like your letter to be printed in The Mercury, send it along with your name and address to [email protected]

The Mercury