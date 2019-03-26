a reader says he was assisted by helpful staff at the Tongaat home affairs offices which prompted him to thank each official personally. Leon Lestrade African News Agency ANA

DURBAN - Subsequent to my recent unsuccessful five hour queue-bound Umgeni Home Affairs experience, I drove with trepidation to Tongaat Home Affairs on Friday, March 15, 2019, arriving at 1pm in order to try again for our daughter’s Smart ID card application and Passport Renewal application (online application forms were completed in early March). What a pleasant surprise and pleasant experience we had at Tongaat Home Affairs. I parked right near the main entrance of the building.

It is a small office and it was full at 1pm but only a small queue of six people were registering at the Customer Services desk which moved very quickly. A bar-coded number was issued to our daughter and we moved to the biometrics queue. After 15 minutes we joined the main ID and Passport Applications queue of about 50 people.

Our observation was that the staff were extremely polite, helpful and efficient in doing their tasks but, more importantly, they are multi-skilled and, when they were free, assisted their colleagues in the process to eliminate the longer queues.

Our daughter was called to the Applications desk at 2.30pm. A hiccup occurred when her passport, which is expiring in December 2019, had to be cancelled. In view of her online application form requesting Umgeni Home Affairs as her office of “preference”, her passport application was blocked. This required an official from Tongaat to write an URGENT email to Pretoria to authorise a change to the Tongaat office. This authority and a Reference Number was received at 2.50pm but she had to join another queue to change this on the system.

This queue was very long at that stage and upon noticing the staff member at the Customer Services desk was free, I approached him with our issue. He treated us with empathy and immediately intervened by finding access to another computer to unblock the passport. After the completion of all the formalities we left extremely happy at 3.25pm.

Total visit time 2 hours 25 minutes which would have been much less without the passport unblocking issue.

I thanked each staff member personally for their efficiency and pleasant, courteous service delivery.

Tongaat Home Affairs Management and Staff, you are a credit to the Durban community. You are a breath of fresh air when compared to other government departments.

Congratulations and keep up the good work!

THE MERCURY