The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Willie Hofmeyr. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela/ANA

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he and the ANC are fighting tooth and nail against corruption. Is this true? He expects us to believe him - corruption continues as a normal business in all tiers of government. If corruption is fought against, there are many accused who are not brought to book - why is the justice machine moving so slowly? These shameless people stole from the state and they are still at large.

It is intriguing that ANC structures have nominated Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane, Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba to name a few. These names are tarnished and linked to wrong doing, but they will be back in the ANC saddle.

Is this the way to fight corruption?

The ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed the 30 objections made against some of the questionable names on the party’s list of candidates to Parliament and provincial legislature - he strongly defended the controversial list. This means on behalf of the ANC he welcomes some of those not fit for Parliament.

However, it is good to see the appointment of Willie Hofmeyr as head of National Prosecuting Authority’s assets forfeiture unit.

He had done a fine job in the past - he has capable hands. I believe he will go out to get the big rogues. He is the right man for the job. His appointment is welcomed - only the rogues will be unhappy - I salute you Hofmeyr.

Let us hope all the stolen billions of rand may be recovered soon.

In any case, with so many wrong-doers on the ANC list, what confidence can voters have in Ramaphosa and the ANC.

Parliament will still be polluted with corrupt elements - it will simply mean, business as usual.

