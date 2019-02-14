Senkosi Mfiki, 19, from Durban registered to vote in the elections at City Hall at the weekend. About 90% of homeless people in the city centre are South African citizens, but only a handful are registered voters says the writer. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Days can be wasted just waiting to be served. Pinetown Home Affairs is worse than a war zone and reports of inefficiency at Durban and Prospecton are legendary.

Park Rynie was supposed to be the one exception. Recently, an employee worked overtime by herself to distribute 40 or so collections despite all other employees leaving.

On Monday, my wife was third in the queue for passport collections. She was there at 6am. At 7.30am the doors were opened early due to rain. Any person with an IQ of 30 would have separated applications from collections. But only in SA: over 100 people were let in and numbers allocated illogically.

Instead of number 3, she received 63, and only at 11.30 did she receive her documents - from the “best” Home Affairs office? Can this government get anything right?

- THE MERCURY