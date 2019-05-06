CASTER Semenya crossing the line to win the gold in the women’s 800m final during the Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Will sportsmen with testosterone levels higher than ‘normal’ escape a demand to lower their levels or cease competing, a reader asks. AP

DURBAN - It seems that those who pushed hardest for Caster Semenya to become an unwilling drug-taker, in order to reduce her natural testosterone levels, were mainly women athletes. She must now decide whether she will use medication to reduce her testosterone level to 5nmol/L for at least six months, even though it is not known for sure that a serum testosterone level above 5nmol/L really does confer an unfair advantage in certain running events.

The testosterone issue is fraught with complexities, perhaps not yet fully realised, and it might be that the authorities will come to rue the day that they made their punitive decision. Will it stop with athletics?

Will sportsmen with testosterone levels higher than “normal” escape a demand to lower their levels or cease competing?

In an in-depth article,“Caster Semenya: how much testosterone is too much for a female athlete?”, in The Conversation of May 1, Daniel Kelly, a lecturer in biochemistry at Sheffield Hallam University, says that exactly how much benefit a high testosterone level confers is “difficult to discern as women cannot convert testosterone into its more powerful form and do not possess the same number of testosterone receptors (to carry out its actions) as men.” A lot more research is required.

One has to ask questions about other physical advantages, such as short legs versus long legs; natural superior muscular structure; greater height, and better lung capacity. If a sportswoman is advantaged through having longer legs than the average woman, the authorities wouldn’t consider a Procrustean resolution, and yet there are Procrustean elements in this testosterone decision, since a consequence could be that Semenya will not run in these particular races again, if she does not agree to taking testosterone-lowering drugs.

It would be unfair to confine this punitive approach to women athletes. Male sportsmen are also, it is assumed, at a disadvantage when competing against men with higher testosterone levels. Are the objectors going to demand the same “fairness” in tennis, swimming, golf, boxing, wrestling or rugby?

Are we going to look at all natural abilities and declare some of them to be unfair? Almost every profession offers advantages to those who have greater natural ability in an area that contributes towards success. The extent to which high testosterone contributes towards great performance is not precisely known. Daniel Kelly points out that the performance-enhancing effects of a cortisol injection for an injury can be “no less impressive”.

Female sprinter Dutee Chand was barred from competing against women in 2014 because her natural testosterone levels exceeded the selected guidelines for female athletes. She says she was “penalised for her natural body” when she competed against women who were “taller and from wealthier backgrounds, which certainly put them at an advantage”.

