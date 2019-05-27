PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versveld was elevated by the new venue and the fact that it was held on Africa Day, says the writer. Jarius Mmutle GCIS

DURBAN - It was a great pleasure to witness the swearing-in of members at the sixth opening of Parliament, chaired by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as the occasion was marked by dignity and decorum, restoring a sense of pride in our country, unlike the theatrics in previous sittings where brawn and brain competed for attention. A new spirit of constructive engagement was the conciliatory mood of all leaders.

The president was succinctly reminded that he “is the president of all the people of South Africa and not those of his party”.

He was urged to listen to the “voice of the people” who voted him into power rather than serve the interest of a few, although not insignificant.

Leaders ventured support only insofar as policies serve the interest of the country and its people, particularly the marginalised, vulnerable, unemployed and the youth.

The president has made a commitment to “working together to create conditions for meaningful transformation”.

It is clearly evident from concerns raised that the battleground in Parliament will revolve around the structure of the economy, an issue that is as yet unresolved.

Political parties hold diametrically opposed views, from liberal capitalism to utopian socialism.

The meaning of contradictions inherent in such issues as uneven distribution of resources and regional development, class structure, skills and the smart technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, will contribute to a debate that will be robust, accusatory, racial-profiling and acerbic.

Our economic system is the Achilles heel of the case for social cohesion.

Piecemeal attempts to restructure the economy provide temporary relief and tend to be disruptive, contributing to uncertainty and an environment that is counter-productive to economic growth.

Parliament does make policy decisions - Parliament makes laws.

The consensus on the appropriate economic restructuring that is responsive to our special socio-economic circumstances must be found through a wider consultation involving all role-players, including the private sector.

This consultation is long overdue; the task ahead is a long process.

The challenge is to balance economic efficiency with social justice in the allocation of resources in the public sector.

It is an urgent priority for the new government to find answers that will forge an economic system that is substantially acceptable to all interested parties.

